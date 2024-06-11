Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Living Separate Lives' -- And She's Already House Hunting Solo!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all but signed the dotted line!

We heard last week the divorce was already in motion — but according to a new source that isn’t true quite yet. But while they may not have filed, the former lovebirds are “living separate lives” as they figure things out amid their marriage problems. On Monday, a confidant told ET:

“Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

Oof. Hate that their second chance has gone up in flames like this! It sounds like they know it, unfortunately — whether they’ve signed paperwork or not.

Related: Why Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Relieved’ To Cancel Tour

Amid rumors that they’re quietly trying to sell their marital mansion — a dream home they purchased only one year ago — the insider also claimed J.Lo is now house-hunting for her own place. Ben, as we all know, is already living in a Brentwood rental. So they’re both seriously moving on — and apart — from one another! The source shared:

“Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period.”

“Transitional period”?! Now, that makes it seem like this breakup really is happening. Bummer!

Just like the Jenny from the Block singer, the Gone Girl star is similarly learning on his inner circle to get through this heartbreaking split, the confidant continued:

“Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”

It’s good they’ve both got strong support systems around them! This cannot be easy — especially since this will be their second massive split! That said, other sources have claimed the exes are still “friendly” and in regular contact with each other, which we’ve seen in recent weeks as they’ve met up for family events. So they haven’t completely cut ties even if they are living a bit more separately. Still, none of this is promising!

Reactions?! Do you think it’s all over but the announcement and the paperwork at this point? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]