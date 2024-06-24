Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring -- As Jennifer Lopez Stuns At Paris Fashion Week!

After several sightings where he continued to rock his wedding ring despite marital problems, Ben Affleck has taken off the gold!

On Sunday, the actor was seen grabbing lunch at Tasty Noodle House in LA with his 18-year-old daughter Violet — but he was no longer wearing his wedding ring. Oof! In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ben could be seen in jeans, a white T-shirt, and an open flannel button-down shirt, very casual. As he walked outside near the restaurant, it was very clear that he had no ring on his finger!

Uh-oh…

While the Air director has gone without the bling before during this separation, it’s brutal timing considering divorce rumors are only skyrocketing! The first time was early on — we got the impression after the pics they took together that she had given him some protocol about all this, putting on a smiling face for the cameras. Clearly that isn’t happening anymore, what with his explosion at those paparazzi over the weekend…

It seems Ben has given up, on the smiling, on the marriage, on the ring. And it doesn’t help that Jennifer Lopez wasn’t showing one off this week either!

Soon after this sighting, J.Lo was spotted in Paris attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show on Monday. After vacationing in Italy with friends, she jetted over to the City of Love for Fashion Week, where she stepped out in a stunning tan belted dress. But cleverly, the singer wore black gloves to avoid having to reveal whether she was wearing her ring! Ch-ch-check it out:

HAWT!

But this is a no-ring sighting from them both back to back? Umm, that’s not good, right?!

While removing the symbol of their love is certainly not ideal at a time like this, the pair have been pretty inconsistent about wearing their rings during this rough patch. Just last week in Italy, the Marry Me lead was spotted with her rock on. So, who knows what this means?! Still, it’s certainly not a positive sign! Right?

Reactions?! Tell us (below)!

