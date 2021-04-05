Jennifer Lopez’s Exes Ben Affleck & Marc Anthony Are Casually Gushing Over Her... NBD!

We’ve heard of friendly exes, but exes willing to sing your praises to the media? That’s next level!

Jennifer Lopez has had her fair share of romantic drama lately, but she’s also been experiencing some career highs. She had one of her best acting roles in the Oscars-snubbed Hustlers, had buzzy performances at the Super Bowl and the Inauguration, has continued to release music and makeup, and nearly single-handedly powered the romantic comedy renaissance with upcoming films she’s both starring in and producing.

And while her relationship with Alex Rodriguez may be rocky, she’s got plenty of other people in her corner — including former lovers! In a new cover story for May’s InStyle, many friends and co-workers weighed in on the actress’s enormous successes. The most interesting members of the group included her ex-husband Marc Anthony and former fiancé Ben Affleck.

The former had nothing but praise for the mother of his twin children, Max and Emme, crediting J.Lo for helping him develop a better work ethic. He shared:

“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Meanwhile, Ben also highlighted his Gigli co-star’s famously hard-working ways. He explained:

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts. She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

This isn’t even the first time the Argo director has given his ex a shout-out this year, but the (recently single!) actor couldn’t help but add:

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?”

To which the pop star herself responded:

“Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

Hmm! Do we detect a hint of flirting? After all, J-Rod was on the brink last month, and the baseball star wasn’t even quoted in this article. Though for the record, many other major names were, like Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, and even Michelle Obama, among others.

We’re honestly just impressed with the way Jenny from the Block has maintained such good relationships with her exes. Remember her livestream dance-off with Diddy last year? She really keeps them all in her good graces! We’d love to know her secret. LOLz!

Read the full cover story HERE and be sure to ch-ch-check out her sizzling cover and spread (below):

