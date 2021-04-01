Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Are Talking Again After Split -- But She 'Doesn’t Fully Trust Him'!

Could we be witnessing a second shot at love between Ashley Benson and G-Eazy?

Fans certainly think so ever since the Pretty Little Liars star began posting cryptic messages on social media nearly two months after the couple broke up! On Wednesday, the actress shared an inspirational quote to her Instagram which read:

“Life is tricky baby, stay in your magic.”

Now obviously that could mean A LOT of things! But because the 31-year-one was also seemingly caught liking pics of her ex online, it has us thinking maybe they’ve decided to reconcile? Perhaps the rapper’s night out with Josie Canseco early last month caused Benson to come running back for more?

Well, according to an E! News source on Wednesday, the exes haven’t quite made up yet, but they’re talking!

“They are in touch and the dust has settled after the fight they had recently.”

That’s promising! Unfortunately for G, it’s still not smooth sailing. The insider added:

“Ashley doesn’t fully trust him and so it’s still tense between them.”

Not hard to imagine why! While we don’t know the specifics of the breakup, it was said Ash pulled plug because she was feeling uncomfortable with the musician’s “ladies man” reputation. At the time of the split, the same outlet learned:

“Ashley didn’t like the way he was acting around her. The vibe has just been off. She told him that it’s over.”

The confidant even spilled:

“She felt he hadn’t been fully committed to her.”

Which, as we pointed out, wasn’t all that surprising given the performer’s previous girlfriend, Halsey, had made similar claims back in 2018. Sources shared she dumped the singer, born Gerald Earl Gillum, because he “was flirting with several girls in public.” Given this repetitive past, we totally understand Ashley’s hesitation to link back up with the songwriter! Although, they were quite the lovey-dovey pair in their prime.

Before parting ways, the Spring Breakers lead gushed to Cosmopolitan all about the fun the couple had during quarantine, including jazz nights and hanging in the studio. But her few admissions were as much as fans could hope to learn about the behind-the-scenes details of the once-happy couple because the Freeform alum said:

“I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

Sounds like we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more clues on socials because this actress definitely knows how to keep a secret. What do U think Ashley should do, Perezcious readers? Would U trust G-Eazy again after it seemed he was so quick to move on following the breakup? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

