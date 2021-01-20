Star Spangled In Song! All The Inauguration Performances HERE!

What a beautiful day!

The air feel lighter, the birds are chirping, Donald Trump has retreated to Florida indefinitely, and Joe Biden is PRESIDENT!

Related: Claudia Conway Decided To Expose Her Mom On Last Day Of Trump’s Presidency

While the inauguration was significantly downsized due to Capitol threats and the coronavirus pandemic, the transition team still made Wednesday special, with a few emotional performances.

Ch-ch-check out a full recap of stirring songs belted out by Lady GaGa, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks (below).

Lady GaGa – The National Anthem

Absolutely beautiful! In her usual grand fashion, GaGa made a statement in more ways than one.

Listen to Lady Gaga perform the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/JM9zdvMW4i — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez – America Medley

Before singing, J.Lo said that she was more nervous for this performance than last year’s Super Bowl! She did a fantastic job taking on America The Beautiful and This Land Is Your Land… And OF COURSE she threw in a LET’S GET LOUD!!!

Garth Brooks – Amazing Grace

While it might be odd to see one of the biggest country music stars performing for the inauguration of a Democrat, Garth is all for unity — which s exactly Biden’s message! The crooner sang Amazing Grace. Watch it here:

CALL FOR UNITY: Garth Brooks performs "Amazing Grace" at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/A8ha99XFf7 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 20, 2021

Which was your favorite moment, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF in the comments!