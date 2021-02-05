Exes Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama 'Are Still In Touch’ -- But Just Friends?

Officially friend zoned?

We love a good second try at love, especially for couples who have such thick dating histories, but it looks like Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama only have platonic feelings for one another these days. But could that change?? A source spilled to ET:

“Demi and Wilmer are still in touch. They still love each other as friends and will always be supportive of one another. They both just want each other to be happy, whatever that might entail.”

Related: ‘Ashamed’ Demi Lovato Slams Fans Asking About Her New Music During DC Riots!

So, it’s pretty unlikely the duo will ever get romantic again, but we love the sound of their friendship. If only more couples could be so supportive of each other. While their past romance may have been special, times have certainly changed now that the That ‘70s Show star is currently expecting his first baby with model fiancée Amanda Pacheco. The songwriter is on her own journey, as well, rediscovering herself following a short pandemic engagement to Max Ehrich. With a new do and the chance of a lifetime to perform at President Joe Biden’s inauguration special Celebrating America, it’s confirmed that Demi is “doing great.” What’s most joyous to hear is through all the Disney Channel alum’s recent success, she’s doing just as well on a personal level, too!

The confidant explained:

“She is super healthy and committed to staying sober and making new music. Music cleanses her mind, body, and soul, so she has spent a lot of time in the studio writing music, working out and eating healthy — all things that help propel her creativity and music by extension.”

The source added the two-time Grammy nominee has clear intentions for the new year, sharing:

“Demi’s goals for the future are to stay happy, stay healthy and stay sober.”

We’re rooting for you, Demi!!!

Related: Demi References Her Overdose, Ex Wilmer’s Engagement, & More In Music Video!

If you’re missing these two together, you might consider catching their voices team-up in Netflix’s new animated film Charming, for which the 41-year-old gave his ex a shout-out for last month. Along with the trailer, he shared on Instagram:

“Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!”

They even play love interests in the movie (which they worked on prior to their split)! At least there’s one universe where they’re eternal soulmates. LOL. What do you make of this news, Perezcious readers? Miss these two or glad they’re just friends? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]