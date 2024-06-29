No Summer Plans For Bennifer! They’re Full On Leading ‘Separate Lives’ Now! 

Don’t expect to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out on any trips together this summer!

A source close to the singer told People on Friday that the pair are fully “focused on their separate lives” amid their marriage problems. When they say Ben and Jennifer lead “separate lives” right now, they mean it! The insider noted that the estranged couple even “don’t have any summer plans together!” Yikes!

Although Bennifer has zero plans together, that does not mean they aren’t still trying to enjoy their summer! Jennifer recently went on a vacation to Positano, Italy, for some fun in the sun with her friends before traveling to Paris, France, to “experience a change of pace and have some breathing room” from Ben. And it sounds like we should all expect more solo travels or trips with her besties in the future from J.Lo! The People source shared that the Shotgun Wedding actress “enjoyed her trip to Europe” and that she “has more travel planned, but is back in L.A. for now.”

While Jennifer was away in Europe, Ben focused on work and family — all thanks to the encouragement of his best friend Matt Damon. He also was busy ensuring the two would live separate lives this summer! Or possibly forever! He moved all his things out of their mansion in Beverly Hills, which suggests he doesn’t plan on living there again. Mind you, this went down when his wife was abroad! Whoa! Another People insider said:

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

The pair are currently selling the home. However, they haven’t had any takers yet. So was he just trying to be proactive and get his stuff out before they even sell the place? Was he sneaking his stuff out before she came back because he truly is over their marriage and wants to move forward with their separate lives permanently? Who knows! We cannot help but think the worst here, though. Between Ben fully moving out and the duo not having summer plans together, it just appears that Bennifer is truly over now! So sad…

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next for Ben and Jennifer. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram, Peacock/YouTube]