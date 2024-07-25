Jennifer Lopez Admits To Being 'Frightened' And 'Fragile' But Thanks Fans For Birthday Love Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Troubles

Jennifer Lopez was in all her feels on her birthday!

In the early hours on Thursday, the singer reflected on her 55th birthday (which was the day before) and all the kind messages she received from fans. She shared two photos of herself standing by a huge cake while wearing blue PJs that read “JL’s GOLDEN BDAY 7 24 24.” The caption was the most telling, as she opened up about her emotional celebration amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors. She wrote:

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much. “

Aw! If you didn’t see, she re-shared a fan video earlier in the day that showed they’d purchased a massive billboard for her in the Big Apple to celebrate the occasion!

So cool!

Also, we hope that she was shedding happy tears! But considering her relationship status, you never know!

The mother of two went on about how her fans have always been by her side — no matter what! She gushed:

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you… Always, Jennifer”

So freaking sweet! See the full post (below)!

Love it!

But it’s also SO telling that she went on this lengthy reflection without making a single mention of her estranged husband! Ben was also not present for her Bridgerton-themed birthday party over the weekend. Sux! At least she was feeling the love from her other family members, friends, and diehard fans, tho! You can tell that part of it meant so much to her! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

