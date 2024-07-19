Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Marriage Problems AREN'T Due To Fame -- But To...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not be announcing their divorce yet, but it’s clear they’re facing tons of marriage problems — so much so that they didn’t even acknowledge their second wedding anniversary earlier this week! But according to a new People source, this conflict is NO about J.Lo’s fame! Uh, really? Even though countless insiders have said as much??

Opening up on Friday, this source insisted the couple’s current relationship struggles aren’t a byproduct of the pop star’s high-profile status. Obvi, Ben’s super famous, too, but J.Lo has always been known to lean into it more — which has made her a bigger magnet for headlines. When they’ve been together, WOW. Many have said Ben couldn’t handle the spotlight being so bright.

Pushing back at that narrative, the confidant argued Ben was ready for that part:

“The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true.”

So, what is causing this apparent split??

They didn’t have many details to share, but did tease:

“There are deeper issues.”

Hmm.

FWIW, Ben AND Jen seemed to suggest that their different opinions about the spotlight were an issue in their marriage. In her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Air director explained that one of the major requests he made when “getting back together” was not having a “relationship on social media.” But he soon realized that would be unfair to his wife, adding:

“It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

He also acknowledged they’re “two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.” As for the Let’s Get Loud vocalist, who released a musical film and album all inspired by her romance, she admitted Ben wasn’t “very comfortable with [her] doing all of this,” spilling:

“He loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

So, like, that had to have been causing some friction! But we understand it might not have been the whole problem! After all, sources have been sharing other possible issues lately, such as the fact the actor is often “grumpy” or that Jennifer brought a lot of “drama” into his life, among other things. There just seems to be a lot that went wrong in this relationship, sadly! And whatever the biggest issues are, if they aren’t to do with fame, the couple is staying pretty private about ’em.

What do YOU think is the cause for the rumored divorce, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)

