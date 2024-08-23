Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck Is Even More Heartbreaking Than You Realized For THIS Reason!

They tried. They really, really tried.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are facing down the often tricky legal maneuvering that comes with divorce, insiders are doing a post-mortem on their marriage, and what went so very wrong. These two have such a history together, having initially linked up two decades ago in the first round of their ill-fated connection. And now, after returning to each other and finding true love after so many years, it has faltered again. That’s left a lot of people close to the couple very, very sad.

Related: OMG Did Ben Reveal The J.Lo Breakup Months Ago, And No One Noticed?!

On Thursday afternoon, an insider spoke to People about the A-list estranged couple. That source, who knows both the 55-year-old singer and the 52-year-old actor, was keen on making it clear that the pair really, really tried to make it work. They started by saying:

“They really loved each other — and it happened quickly.”

Oof.

After rekindling their long-dormant romance back in April of 2021, the Waiting For Tonight songstress and the Air star realized that they really had something special between them. So, they went all-in and took the chance. As this new source noted, they wanted this marriage to last forever — and the world did, too. The insider indicated:

“They were really going to give it a try, and they did. These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? And the world wanted it.”

So sad. Sometimes, no matter how much you may want something, and how much effort you put in towards that goal, it still isn’t good enough. And that’s when things get really heartbreaking… Ugh.

Related: J.Lo’s OBSESSION With Social Media Was Destructive To Ben Affleck Marriage!

Lots of interpersonal issues cropped up amid their marriage’s precipitous decline recently, but among the biggest was the fact that J.Lo and Ben simply view life differently. As the insider plainly noted, they are “very different people.” And that fact constantly played out in everyday life:

“She’s super public and wants to go out, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

Always a challenge to make things work with two diametrically opposed personalities like that. And in the case of Bennifer 2.0, well, it didn’t work. Now, they are each left to pick up the emotional pieces and move on from each other to what we hope are brighter days ahead. Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]