Jennifer Lopez Got Fed Up With THIS Brutal Ben Affleck Personality Trait As Marriage Crumbled!

Ben Affleck was not the easiest person in the world with whom to have a relationship.

The Argo actor is notoriously prickly — and not just around the paparazzi! As it turns out, his moody reactions to things, and his very particular desires and complaints, all collectively wore down Jennifer Lopez until she just couldn’t take it anymore!

So claims a new DailyMail.com report, at least. According to sources speaking to that outlet on Wednesday evening, the Waiting For Tonight singer really struggled with how to navigate Ben’s mood swings and complaints when they were married. And it eventually caused a huge rift to develop between them! BIG yikes!

An insider laid it all out there for DM in the report. They did NOT hold back in blasting Ben, either. They called him “selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time” and even worse! Reflecting on how it soon became “exhausting” for J.Lo to keep trying to boost his spirits, the insider claimed:

“He was impossible to be married to. Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative. She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up — it was exhausting. He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on. She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be.”

Jeez…

Eventually, all the negativity got to be too damn much for the crooner. The insider here claims that she was tired of constantly trying to play the pick-me-up game and be Polly Positivity. So, she scrapped it:

“The negativity was overwhelming in the end, she could not lift him any more.”

If that’s really true, and that was really the dynamic, honestly, we can’t blame her! Nobody wants to be around a Negative Nancy all the time!!

We think there could also be some truth to this DM report if only because it sort of tracks with what People previously reported about the end of Bennifer’s marriage. As you may recall, an insider said this about Ben pretty much throwing in the towel on continuing their relationship:

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

And now, well, here we are. What do U make of these claims about Ben’s supposedly extremely negative personality, Perezcious readers?? Are you buying it?! And if so… are you surprised J.Lo had to back away, or does it all seem to start to be making sense?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

