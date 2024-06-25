Jennifer Lopez Spotted Flying COMMERCIAL! Is That Coach??

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got… Jennifer Lopez flies just like you do!

We’ve all seen the Jenny from the Block singer living it up in Italy amid her relationship troubles with Ben Affleck. But new pics obtained by TMZ on Monday show her jetting off to Paris for her next destination… Except not the Taylor Swift way — the Kanye West and Bianca Censori way!

The news org shared a passenger-captured pic of Jennifer posted up on a commercial flight in what looks like a coach seat! OMG! Never would have imagined! Check it out for yourself (below):

But don’t worry about her safety traveling with the normies! The outlet reported that was her bodyguard sitting next to her. LOLz!

What does this mean?? Was it a last-minute booking? Or is she making an effort to be less “bananas” famous for Ben? Hmm. Let us know in the comments down below!

