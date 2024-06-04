Finally A Win For Jennifer Lopez! Her New Movie Is KILLING IT On Netflix!

Amid all the drama, there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez can for sure celebrate: her new movie is slaying the streaming charts!

Despite not debuting to stellar reviews, the Jenny From The Block singer’s new sci-fi/action flick Atlas is absolutely DOMINATING on Netflix! Between when it dropped on May 24 and May 30, it earned the highest amount of minutes streamed for the six-day period. According to the Luminate Film & TV Viewership charts via Variety, Atlas landed at number one with just under 11 million views and 1.3 BILLION minutes streamed!!!

OMG!

For context, the title with the second most streams was Bridgerton season 3, which clocked in at 766.8 million minutes streamed for the same time period. But that’s a show! If you compare it to the second-highest streaming original movie, Atlas REALLY blew the competition out of the water! Behind it was Netflix’s Mother of the Bride with 224 million minutes streamed.

Turns out people are still in the mood for more J.Lo!

As we’ve been following, Jen’s marriage with Ben Affleck has reportedly been in choppy waters as of late. Between that, having to cancel her This Is Me… Live world tour to spend more time with fam (or, uhhh, because of low ticket sales), and being adjacent to all the Diddy drama, things have definitely taken a nosedive for the pop star. So she should celebrate her wins! And Atlas’ numbers are DEFINITELY a win!

[Images via Still Watching Netflix/YouTube & Netflix]