Jennifer Lopez Replaces 'Ben' Necklace With One That Says THIS Name!

It seems Jennifer Lopez has some symbolic bling on for her Ben Affleck breakup era!

As Perezcious readers know, the estranged couple has been on different coasts over the past few weeks amid their rumored divorce. While Ben remains in Los Angeles, Jennifer is living it up in the Hamptons. In fact, a source told People earlier this month that the singer has been “happy and peaceful” — while away from Ben! Uh oh! We hate to say it, but that is one of many, many big flashing signs that J.Lo is DONE with the Argo star for good! And you know what? Potentially, so is this latest sighting of the actress in the Hamptons!

On Friday morning, she was spotted leaving an Equinox in the area. Jennifer sported a blank crop top — showing off her amazing abs, of course — and white drawstring pants. However, we aren’t here to talk about her outfit. Nope! We need to point out the inneresting accessory she had around her neck!

It appears the Jenny From The Block artist ditched her gold necklace with the name “BEN” and a heart chain on it! See it (below):

What did she have on instead? She opted to wear a brand-new diamond necklace with another first name! HER OWN! A necklace that says “Jennifer”!

Check it out (below):

Jennifer Lopez REPLACES Ben necklace with her own name in diamonds as she puts on a busty display at Hamptons gym amid Affleck divorce rumors… but the ring is still ON https://t.co/NdZjhOLjpA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 19, 2024

Whoa!

What does this mean? Is this Jennifer’s new subtle way of telling us she is officially throwing in the towel when it comes to her marriage with Ben? That she’s moving forward with her life and working on being independent now? That she’s working on loving herself instead of a man?? It wouldn’t surprise us, considering she reportedly has their divorce rollout down to a science!

Reactions to the necklace, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

