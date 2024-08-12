Jennifer Lopez Fans Are Convinced She Was TEASING Ben Affleck In New Video!

Is Jennifer Lopez subtly taking aim at Ben Affleck in a new post??

Over the weekend, the On the Floor singer took to Instagram to promote alcoholic beverage company Delola, but fans were far more innerested with the less overt messaging of the video. As J.Lo blends up her “favorite summer drink” with friends poolside, a catchy beat plays in the background.

What song, might you ask? A remix of her own 1999 hit You Had My Love! Fans will know the track features some pretty pointed lyrics about a struggling relationship, like:

“If you had my love / And I gave you all my trust / Would you comfort me? / And if somehow you knew / That your love would be untrue / Would you lie to me? / And call me baby”

The lyrics go on to accuse the subject of infidelity:

“Now if I give you me / This is how it’s got to be / First of all, I won’t take you cheating on me / Tell me who can I trust / If I can’t trust in you / And I refuse to let you play me for a fool”

Whoa, right?? Definitely a bold choice when there’s a storm of speculation surrounding your marriage! In the comments, one user asked, “Is this song for Ben???”

While she didn’t respond, she casually captioned the post, “Slush summer crush.” Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Also worth noting? She’s wearing her wedding rings again! Hmm… Was that also as a message to Ben?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Was this J.Lo teasing her estranged hubby? Let us know in the comments down below!

