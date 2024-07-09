Jennifer Lopez Is All About Having A Fun Summer WITHOUT Husband Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez is going to live her life to the best of her ability regardless of what Ben Affleck does with his time this summer!

The sexy singer has been embarking on a summer of “health, happiness, and joy,” according to an insider who spoke to Page Six on the matter on Monday night. Nothing wrong with that!

Now, that source did make one notable head-scratching claim to start — by asserting that J.Lo remains “smitten” with the A-list actor. Uh… REALLY?! Smitten enough not to see him all summer?! Smitten enough to drop a shady celebratory post about a breakup song?? Come on, now…

Related: Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘B’ Charm Bracelet As She & Ben Affleck Continue To Spend Time Apart!

Anyways, weird “smitten” talk aside, it sounds like the Jenny From The Block artist is really down to let loose this summer and have a free and easy time in the nice, warm weather. The insider explained:

“Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter.”

And it would seem to be backed up by her activities, at least so far! Now, the 54-year-old has still been rocking her wedding ring, for what it’s worth. But she’s done it far away from Ben! Over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, she hung out for a leisurely bike ride and some shopping out in the Hamptons with longtime pals, and also spent some quality time with her teenage child Emme.

And that came a few weeks after her June jet-set off to Italy, where J.Lo lazed the days away in a skimpy bikini on a boat! Now THAT is how you have a good summer! LOLz! Even if it is a few thousand miles away from the husband with whom you are supposedly “smitten.” Yeah…

It’s not all just hedonistic pleasure, though. The pop superstar has also been spending a lot of quality time with her twins, Emme and fellow 16-year-old Max. A second source noted that even though Ben may be far away, J.Lo is making sure to bring the kids she shares with ex Marc Anthony around as often as possible:

“When they’re not at their summer activities she’s with them.”

Well, that’s nice. Cuz we know Ben certainly ain’t around! He’s been back in Beverly Hills and Brentwood, keeping a low profile and spending quality time with his own kids — Violet, 18, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

What do U make of J.Lo’s hot girl summer, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]