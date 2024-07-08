Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Anniversary Of Song About A Woman Leaving An Undeserving 'Jerk' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors!!

Girl, what are you trying to say?!

Jennifer Lopez just celebrated the anniversary of a VERY noteworthy song amid Ben Affleck divorce speculation! On Sunday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to give a special shout-out to her Spanish-language track Cambia El Paso, which means “change the step.” The song was released in 2021 and was initially believed to be about her split from Alex Rodriguez. But now in light of all the relationship drama with Ben, it seems like it may be taking on a double meaning!

Related: Ben Split Incoming?! Jennifer’s New Beauty Promo Says It All!

If you don’t know, the song is all about a woman leaving an undeserving man. At one point she sings (via translation):

“Now he wants fire between his lips / He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms / She knows it, she knows it.”

She also declares:

“Her life is better now without him.”

Dang!

Collaborator Rauw Alejandro chimes in at one point:

“She’s staying single / Now she makes love to whoever she wants”

Later, he also adds:

“She left him because no one leaves her / You’re a jerk, hehe”

Wow! While J.Lo didn’t offer much of an explanation on why she chose to honor the song, she shared several clips from the music video on her feed and in her IG Story. And then she capped it by simply captioning the post:

“Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso … “

The possibly shady post comes after she and her estranged husband spent the Fourth of July on different coasts. Honestly, they’ve hardly spent any time together lately as they have been taking time apart amid relationship struggles. That said, the mother of two was spotted wearing a “B” bracelet and rocking her wedding ring over the weekend amid all this breakup buzz.

So, what does this all mean?! Was Jennifer trying to be shady by highlighting this song amid all the rumors? Or was she actually just honoring its anniversary?? On the one hand, it’s hard to ignore the message of the song — and surely she knew it was going to turn heads amid all the other headlines! But it’s also a big hit among fans, who have taken to the comments section to reminisce on the bop. Maybe she wanted to remind folks of her career successes amid so many flops, like her canceled tour? Hmm.

Listen to the full track to hear all the potential digs at Ben (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WIRED/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]