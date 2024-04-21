Jennifer Lopez Made Boy Next Door Co-Star Pretend He Was Single & Into Her -- Says His Ex-Girlfriend!

Jennifer Lopez really wanted her co-star to commit to the bit!

During a recent episode of the No Chaser podcast, Girl Code alum Melanie Iglesias stopped by and served some piping hot tea about J.Lo’s 2015 movie The Boy Next Door… Or rather the actress’ off-screen demands!

Melanie, who dated the film’s co-lead Ryan Guzman around the same time the movie came out, alleged that Jen wanted him to pretend to be single so they could flirt to help sell the movie! While the 36-year-old didn’t specifically name Ryan, she claimed:

“She made my ex, oh my god, pretend that he was single to promote the movie. The publicists, both of them, called me and said oh, you know, they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this.”

YIKES!

If you haven’t seen the movie, Ryan plays Jen’s much-younger love interest. And it sounds like the Can’t Get Enough singer wanted to blur the lines of their relationship between the silver screen and real life! Or at least that’s what Melanie seems to think.

The Maxim model also alluded to “even worse” things that went down. She explained:

“And it’s even worse because I’m leaving a big part of it out, but it just was like, that sucks.”

Scandalous!

Melanie recalled:

“I think she was on Ellen, and Ellen was like, ‘Doesn’t he have a girlfriend?’ and then she was like, ‘I don’t know.’ We met. We fricken met. What do you mean you don’t know if he has a girlfriend?”

In reality, Jen said she thought “he might” have a GF while on Ellen at the time — and denied having a romantic relationship with Ryan. See (below):

The social media personality acknowledged that J.Lo and her ex’s flirty rapport was “part of the business,” but cryptically added:

“I was okay with that until it wasn’t okay. Because, until coming home at 2:00 in the morning — I don’t know.”

DAMN!! 2 A.M.?!

Watch Melanie’s full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU believe this? Let us know down in the comments!

