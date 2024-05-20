Resurfaced Clip Shows Ellen DeGeneres Asking Diddy About Domestic Violence And HE WAS TRIGGERED!

Another day, another damning Diddy video.

After months and months of denying abuse claims, the disgraced rapper’s true colors were finally shown once and for all with the horrifying footage CNN released of him brutally beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie back in 2016. At this point, there’s no more denying his behavior. But sadly, what’s shown in the video could be just the tip of the iceberg. And footage from a 2009 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show — seven YEARS before the Cassie incident — definitely doesn’t bode well for that theory while looking back through the violent lens that the world now sees him through.

While talking about the terrifying abuse Rihanna survived at the hands of Chris Brown in 2009, Ellen firmly stated, “I don’t want any girl out there thinking it’s okay to go back to a guy who hit her.” Right off the bat, Diddy looked visibly uncomfortable as he started fidgeting his leg. Ellen assured him she didn’t mean to “put [him] in that” because “that’s not [him].” But he defensively shot back:

“No, but you are putting me in it. So I’m going to speak on it. I don’t think that it’s right for anybody to hit anybody at the end of the day, you know. And I don’t think it’s right — you know, we all have to be honest with ourselves as adults and people who have been in relationships, you know, we know sometimes those relationships get ugly.”

Ummm, speak for YOURSELF. No matter how he may have tried to spin it, it is NOT NORMAL to get physically violent with your partner!!! Even so, the Bad Boy Records founder continued in his talk to Ellen:

“Sometimes it doesn’t come out into the forefront the way this one has come out, and so there’s a lot of stones being thrown, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on. These are two young individuals. We need to pray for them, and we need to give certain support, but you don’t need to just start saying that you know something that you don’t know. You wasn’t in that car, I wasn’t in that car.”

But what we DO know is that Chris beat Rihanna mercilessly! How is there any doubt or hesitation to throw said “stones”?! WTF!

Nevertheless, Diddy concluded:

“It isn’t right for him to put his hands on her or her to put her hands on him, and we don’t know what the problem is, but we need to pray for them, and we need to do things to support them. And that’s all I want to say about it.”

Watch the full clip (below):

WOWWW. This is really telling… Him immediately getting defensive, defending domestic violence, and refusing to cast judgment on an abuser. So grotesque.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Images via NBC/YouTube]