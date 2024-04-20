Sabrina Carpenter References BF Barry Keoghan’s NSFW Saltburn Bathtub Scene During Coachella Performance!

Sabrina Carpenter gave an NSFW shoutout to Barry Keoghan at Coachella!

On Friday night, the Feather singer graced audience members at the Indio, California music festival with one of her classic outros… For context, she’s Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour opener, and she famously sings different outro lyrics to her hit song Nonsense in each city she visits. Usually sex-chargred lyrics! And she didn’t disappoint during weekend two of Coachella!

During her Friday set, the 24-year-old gave a not-so-subtle shoutout to her man Barry in the form of a Saltburn reference! Specifically, THAT bathtub scene. She sang:

“Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinking my bathwater like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline!”

OMGGG!!!

See the moment in all its glory in fan-captured footage (below):

You gotta give the girl props for her creativity!

Sabrina and Barry first sparked romance rumors in December, and have been totally smitten ever since!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

