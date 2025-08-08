Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Hulk Hogan’s Widow BLASTS Daughter For Fueling Conspiracy Theories -- But Brooke Doubles Down With Offer To Pay For Autopsy! Kevin Federline Finally Responds To Britney Spears' Memoir With His Own Tell-All! Get The Deets! Prince Harry Reacts As Results Of Charity Bullying Investigation Are Released! Is He Or Meghan Markle To Blame?! Why Matthew McConaughey REALLY Lost The Part In Titanic To Leonardo DiCaprio! Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Reportedly Spotted House Hunting WHERE?! How Sydney Sweeney REALLY Feels About The Endless American Eagle Ad Controversy! Lil Tay Swears All OnlyFans Content Was Filmed AFTER She Turned 18... But How? OMG! Child Rapper Lil Tay Launched An OnlyFans For Her 18th Birthday -- And Made So Much $$$ She Broke A Record! Alix Earle Seemingly Confirms Alex Cooper Feud -- And Says She Has 'So Much Information' To Spill! Diddy Wants A RETRIAL! The Slap On The Wrist Was Too Hard?!? Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence On Taking Daughters Ariana AND Brielle's Money! But Will She Pay Them Back?? Martha Stewart Takes BRUTAL Swipe At Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' & Lifestyle Brand!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Refused Entry Into Chanel Store -- But She Gets The Best Revenge!

Jennifer Lopez Refused Entry Into Chanel Store -- But She Claps Back In Iconic Way!

No entry? No problem!

It might sound crazy that worldwide superstar Jennifer Lopez would’t be allowed in a ritzy Chanel boutique — but that’s exactly what happened during her trip to Turkey, per reports from Türkiye Today! While shopping in Istanbul’s high-end mall Istinye Park, the pop star was said to have not been allowed entry into the luxury fashion house’s store by a security guard on Monday.

In response to the denial, J.Lo played it totally cool, though. The outlet reported she said:

“Okay, no problem.”

And then she went on her merry way! No diva behavior here…

Related: J.Lo Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction That Left Her In Barely Any Clothes!

Later on, the store must’ve realized their mistake, because an employee came up to the actress and asked if she’d like to come back. But it was too little, too late. She declined the invitation and spent her time elsewhere, checking out other stores like Beymen and Celine — and reportedly spending tens of thousands of dollars! Hah! That’s how you get revenge! She made Chanel regret ever turning her away! A fatal error from that store, no doubt. But Jennifer handled it in such a classy and iconic way! See photos from her shopping trip HERE.

We wonder why they turned her away to begin with?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 08, 2025 10:30am PDT

Share This