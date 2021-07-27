Birthday Present From Ben Affleck?! Jennifer Lopez Spotted In France Wearing New 'BEN' Necklace!

Jennifer Lopez is wearing her heart on her sleeve!

Or, well, technically it’s around her neck right now, as it were.

But whatever the case, she’s not shy about showing off her love with former fiancé and newly-reconciled boyfriend Ben Affleck!

On Monday, while out and about shopping and walking around in the beautiful weather in Monaco, France with a friend, J.Lo was spotted rocking a “BEN” necklace! Just days after unforgettable (and newly-re-created) PDA went viral, basically tripling down on the reality of their relationship!

Love it!

Clearly, the understated but unmistakable piece of jewelry is a sweet nod to her 48-year-old boyfriend and the recently-reconciled red-hot love these two find themselves in yet again. And considering the Waiting For Tonight singer’s 52nd birthday went down over the weekend, could this possibly have been, like, a new birthday gift?!

Maybe even one from Ben??

You can see a handful of paparazzi pictures of the cute new necklace HERE.

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]