Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez DID Go See Ben Affleck On His Birthday After IG Snub -- But She Left To See THIS Guy!

Jennifer Lopez DID Go See Ben Affleck For His Birthday -- But She Didn't Stay Long!

Jennifer Lopez made time to see her estranged hubby for his bday — but she didn’t stick around for much celebration…

On Thursday the singer was spotted outside of Ben Affleck‘s rental home in a casual ‘fit in Brentwood, California. The 55-year-old surprised fans by actually turning out for him after she majorly snubbed him on social media. Instead of posting about his 52nd birthday, she posted some throwback shots from her OWN birthday on Instagram. Seemed a little like a snub with purpose to us.

Take a look (below):

Oof!

Yeah, that definitely seems like some pettiness. And the fact she didn’t stay at Ben’s place for very long after she did show up is just fueling those rumors that things are getting more tense between the two, even if they are finally seeing each other face-to-face again. J.Lo left her man’s place that afternoon to attend a Bruno Mars concert!

We know because of this fan video that’s been circulating social media. In the clip, Jenny is seen jamming out to the musician’s hit song Marry You. Ironic!

Of course, all this news comes after fans seemed to have a tiny bit of hope maybe the pair could work things out. Earlier this week they were seen hanging out once again — which is a HUGE step considering they reportedly weren’t even speaking for a while there. But, as it turns out, that whole hangout sesh could’ve just been Jennifer trying to keep the peace for the sake of Ben’s kids, whom she very obviously loves a lot.

What do U think about this recent Bennifer development, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 16, 2024 11:40am PDT

