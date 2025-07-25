Jessica Simpson PEED HER PANTS While Performing On Today Show!

Oh no, Jessica Simpson!

As we’re sure you know, it’s been fifteen YEARS since the singer last put out music — and she’s had three kids since then! So, when she started hitting those high notes during a brand new performance on The Today Show this Wednesday, it probably didn’t come as too much of a shock (to her, at least) when her bladder didn’t hold up… Oops!

With Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6, watching their momma rock the stage on TV, Jessica peed herself! OMG!

According to Page Six on Thursday, after the performance, Jessica rushed backstage and confessed to people who were in the green room what happened. Luckily, you couldn’t tell anything had happened onstage with the outfit she was wearing, though!! Live TV is not the place you want people to notice anything like that!

Following the performance, she joked that her “boobs stayed in” her outfit — so, at least she has that going for her! LOLz!

You can watch the pop star’s full interview on the NBC morning show (below):

And check out some of her performance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

[Image via NBC/YouTube & Jessica Simpson/Instagram]