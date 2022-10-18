Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have ‘Zero Drama’ 3 Months Into Married Life -- This Is Their Secret!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loving their newlywed life!

As you surely know, the two rekindled their romance almost 20 years after their initial engagement, officially tying the knot on July 16 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, before celebrating with fam and friends in a second ceremony in Georgia on August 20. So, both two AND three months into their marriage, how are they doing?

On Monday, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight:

“They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than the first time they dated.”

They added:

“Jen and Ben love married life. Jen is so content with being a wife and being married. Ben makes her feel so loved and there’s zero drama. Things are better than ever and they’re so happy.”

We’re so happy to hear this after everything they’ve both been through in the last few years! Everyone needs their peace, and it’s so great they offer that to one another. We previously heard the two are still in their “honeymoon phase,” with a separate source telling Us Weekly:

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had.”

This aligns with what we’re now hearing, that the two “love to just have down time where they lounge around, which is nice”:

“They both talk a lot about and listen to each other and give advice. Both of them have so much happening in their careers but it’s not competitive. Jen gets to be herself and not apologize for her success. Ben has his own career and it’s great. It works well.”

So wholesome and supportive — such goalsss! It’s so nice for the A-listers to be able to understand one another on not just a romantic level but a career one as well! The source added:

“Jen thinks Ben is so amazing on the inside and the outside.”

Of course, it’s not just about one another. Ben shares 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jen shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. As for blending their two families, things are going great there, too! The insider explained:

“Ben is so good with her kids, and she is great with his. Ben has always been an awesome dad and that’s one of the reasons Jen loves him. He’s just a solid and good man. The kids feel very close to him, go to him for advice and love him. The kids all like each other too, which helps a lot.”

