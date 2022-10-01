Alex Rodriguez FINALLY Shares His Thoughts On Ex Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck!

No matter what, Alex Rodriguez still has nothing but love for Jennifer Lopez!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the 47-year-old baseball player and J.Lo ended their engagement in April 2021. The breakup came around when it was revealed that he supposedly cheated on the Hustlers actress with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. Yikes! Jennifer soon moved on with Ben Affleck, rekindling their flame nearly two decades later. And the rest was history! The couple finally got married this year, getting hitched in a lavish Georgia ceremony last month after eloping in Las Vegas.

While they continue to be in post-wedding bliss, A.Rod opened up about how he feels about the 53-year-old singer getting back together with Ben so soon after their breakup and then getting married. During an interview on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Friday, the host asked:

“Honestly, does it bother you that within days after you broke up that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck, and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?”

The former athlete laughed, responding:

“First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me. With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.”

Aww! We love to see the support and respect he has for Jennifer! However, his reaction does not surprise us as he has had nothing but kind things to say about her since their breakup. He previously gushed to Martha Stewart on her podcast, saying:

“Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. … Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

For those curious about Alex’s current relationship status? He is still single after calling it quits with model Kathryne Padgett in September.

What do you think about his reaction to Bennifer’s nuptials, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

