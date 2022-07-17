Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Married!!!

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

Sources confirmed to TMZ that the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. According to court records obtained by the outlet, they got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday. The license is in both their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Another insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they decided on a wedding in Sin City for “fun,” explaining:

“Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well.”

The source went on to say that the two feel like they “relate to each other on another level” and are “really there for each other,” adding:

“They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level. Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn’t have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing.”

Even more so, the source shared that Jennifer cannot wait to continue making some great memories not only together but as a family too:

“She thinks Ben is an incredible partner and father. She celebrates him for the good and they are both really there for each other. They’re so excited to make more memories together and have more adventures, both as a couple and as a family.”

Such amazing news!!!

As you most likely know, their love story began when they met on the set of their 2001 movie Gigli while the 52-year-old singer was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. Following their separation in June 2002, Ben and Jen became an item, and he later proposed to her with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston. However, they never made it down the aisle at the time and broke up in 2004.

They each went on to marry other people – Jennifer got hitched to Marc Anthony and they had twins Emme and Max. Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor married Jennifer Garner, and they had three children together, Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. Both relationships ended in divorce.

Ben and Jen eventually got their second chance together in 2021 after she ended things with baseball star Alex Rodriguez. And as they say, the rest is history! The lovebirds got engaged again in April, with the Gone Girl star giving her a green diamond engagement ring. She detailed in her On The JLo newsletter that he popped the question while at her “favorite place on earth,” writing:

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

She continued:

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

We could not be happier for Bennifer! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

