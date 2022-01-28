How 40-Game Jeopardy Champion Amy Schneider Plans To Spend Her $1.4 Million Winnings!

Amy Schneider is ready to spend all of the money she won on Jeopardy!

As viewers may know, her tenure as the returning champion finally came to an end earlier this week when she lost to fellow competitor Rhone Talsma after being stumped in Final Jeopardy. What was the clue that ended her winning streak? It read:

“The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.”

Amy couldn’t come up with an answer, but the Chicago librarian challenger correctly guessed Bangladesh — giving him the last-minute win. You can ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping moment (below):

Anything can happen in Double Jeopardy! … if you're bold enough to bet big. pic.twitter.com/TV8ZVm7yxx — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 27, 2022

Schneider will never forget the country for the rest of her life, huh?!

If you’ve been following her journey, then you know that she has been a fan favorite ever since she started on the game show back in November. Schneider has broken records left and right during that time — becoming the highest-earning woman to compete ever and the first transgender contestant to qualify for Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions. Furthermore, she became the second biggest winner, behind Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004. Truly amazing!

Of course, she is also walking with a whopping total of $1.4 million! Damn! So what does she plan to do with the winnings? In an interview with Billy Bush for Extra on Thursday, Schneider revealed that she wants to treat herself to a little vacation and shopping trip! She said:

“Definitely do some traveling. We’re gonna go to Ireland and go on a little bit of a shopping spree, get some designer clothes, and things like that.”

Nice!! However, the biggest thing that she’s hoping to do with the cash is to get a house:

“For the most part, we’re holding out for it to become a mortgage.”

And while her time on the show is over, it also does not mean that money won’t still be rolling in! Schneider also shared that she already has some endorsements lined up, saying:

“I’ve gotten a few things. Nutella sent me some Nutella.”

That’s our kind of deal!

When asked about how she felt about her record-breaking time on the competition series elsewhere in the interview, Amy shared that she never expected to go on and have such a long winning streaking, expressing:

“It wasn’t anything that I expected. Thought I would do okay and win three or four games, but this never was my plan. I’ve loved the show my whole life. I’ve always retained information well.”

Although Schneider says that she’s a great quizzer she confessed that she wasn’t always a great student at times:

“I can work really hard and get an A or not work hard at all and get a B. I was content with that. I didn’t do homework.”

We are wishing nothing but the best for Amy as she enjoys her winnings!! Watch her entire interview with Extra (below):

What would you do if you won the $1.4 million prize, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jeopardy!/YouTube]