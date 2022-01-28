Jason Momoa Living In $750K Camper Van After Lisa Bonet Divorce!

Well, this is some kinda bachelor pad!

Jason Momoa is apparently living in an RV amid his divorce from Lisa Bonet! But don’t worry, he wasn’t kicked to the curb, he likely chose this living arrangement. The price tag alone proves he’s hardly roughing it!

The Aquaman star was captured on camera hanging out in a black camper van that reportedly costs $750,000. The vehicle is currently parked outside of his friend’s house in Topanga Hills, near where Bonet still lives with their two kids, Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14. It’s unclear if he has permanently moved out of the family home, but he’s clearly still keeping close either way.

In photos that you can check out HERE, the 42-year-old looked chill AF in jeans and a purple t-shirt while hanging out around the van. He was also spotted going for a stroll with his assistant.

While this might seem like a downgrade from his $3.5 million home, his Ford RV is hardly average. Back in 2018, the See lead had his home on wheels renovated by Colorado-based company EarthRoamer. That same year, he rolled up to the premiere of Aquaman in the van! You can check out his surprising arrival (below)!

Unfortunately, there’s yet to be a glimpse inside! But we bet it’s full of some pretty luxury pieces for that price!! The van supposedly includes a Nespresso machine, an induction cooktop, an outdoor kitchen, and a kingsize mattress. Not too shabby!! According to The Sun, Momoa uses his van whenever he can, a source shared:

“He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy.”

Nothing like glamping to get over a heartbreak!

The couple of 16 years announced their split in a joint statement last week, telling fans in part:

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

So poetic!! They began dating in 2005 and secretly married in 2017. Their reveal made sure to note that they will always be in each other’s lives as they co-parent Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Jason’s also proven loyal to stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, whom Lisa shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Amazing that they’re keeping the family a number one priority!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Can you believe Jason’s crashing in his luxury van??

