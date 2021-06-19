Jeopardy! Contestant Says She Predicted Her EXACT Winning Amount!

Holy s**t, this is crazy!

Katie Sekelsky, a Jeopardy contestant who recently finished a three-episode winning streak, is claiming she predicted her exact winning amount before filming for the show: $19,201!

The Kent, Ohio native took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the fun news. Uploading a sketch she drew of herself side-by-side with a screenshot of her final moment on the trivia series, she wrote:

“The night before my first Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and ‘visualizing’ a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount. And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real.”

See the doodle (below)!

The night before my first @Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and "visualizing" a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount. And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real. pic.twitter.com/a6nQZtCs1n — Katie Sekelsky (@Sekelsky) June 16, 2021

While she wasn’t wearing a bolo tie in the final moment onscreen (since she wasn’t expecting to appear on the show “FOUR times more than I’d ever dreamed of”), she insisted the doodle was real proof of manifestation in action — not a fake drawing to get attention.

Could she have just wagered the right amount to get to that total in order to go viral? Sure, but it would require her to know she was going to get at least $9,601 before Final Jeopardy AND get the question right. If you’re going to come up with a fake number, there are easier ones she could have chosen.

Besides, she attests she did not wager based on the drawing:

“This was not on my mind at all while wagering. I was just betting what I needed to in case Erin bet everything and got it right.”

As for naysayers who think the drawing was just made afterward, the graphic designer responded:

“And the drawing was sent to @muffymarracco @lynnqyu and @AriannaHaut before taping. THERE ARE RECEIPTS.”

Hmm… She continued:

“I agree that this is hard to believe. But I assure you I was merely making the wager that a year+ of wager strategy studying prepared me for.”

Fans seem reasonably split on social media, half believing in the magic of the moment while others think Katie must have manipulated her strategy to assure that outcome. Read the commentary (below):

“Well Katie that’s amazing! You are a visionary” “Theres a radio interview out there with Bill Buckner (YEARS before ‘the incident’) where he says his ‘worst nightmare’ would be for the ball to slip between his legs during a World Series. Putting things out there CREATES possibilities, positive or negative. Think useful thoughts” “‘Speak it into existence’ was so last year, draw it into existence. ”

Meanwhile, the haters are complaining:

“People actually believe this? Lol She clearly drew that after the fact and posted it. People are so gullible.” “I am confused. Did she post the drawing before the taping? If not, then sorry to say, anyone can come after the fact and say that they wrote down the winning lottery numbers before the draw. Why is this news worthy?” “It was in your subconscious. I’m sorry, I do believe in dreams/visions coming true but you knew the $ beforehand and created it. Yes, you had to have enough $ to make it happen but you did it, not the universe. You had a vision and made it occur.”

Yup, very divided! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

