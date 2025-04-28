Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Reveals Heartbreaking New Details About His Final Days

New details have emerged about Gene Hackman‘s final days.

As Perezcious readers know, the legendary actor tragically died in the most heartbreaking of circumstances. He and his wife Betsy Arakawa were both found dead and already beginning to mummify weeks after their presumed last breath. Authorities have determined the classical pianist, 65, died first on around February 12 after feeling unwell. It was determined she died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-transmitted virus.

Her husband, however, died days later — and his death had nothing to do with that virus. Instead, officials noted he passed from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with “advanced Alzheimer’s disease” being a contributing factor. It was because of the latter that investigators don’t think he realized he’d been living amongst his dead wife for days. Just gut-wrenching.

A final autopsy report from the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico obtained by Page Six on Sunday revealed the 95-year-old performer had not eaten for a long time. How do they know this?

Well, according to an autopsy performed in February, he had no food in his stomach. This new report also notes that toxicology tests found acetone levels at 5.3 mg/dl in his system. This is well beyond the reported normal endogenous acetone levels in blood, which are up to 0.3 mg/dL, per the outlet. That said, it is consistent with prolonged fasting. The solvent, often used for chemicals, is “also a product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion,” the report detailed.

So, it seems he’d gone a long time without eating. Considering how severe his mental condition was said to be, it’s not shocking he may not have been able to properly care for himself once Betsy passed. It’s so sad, though!

This was also not the only factor impacting his health. The autopsy also confirmed he had a “history of congestive heart failure” and “severe chronic hypertensive changes” to his kidneys. Per Fox News, a “bi-ventricular pacemaker” was placed in April 2019, the docs stated:

“Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement. […] Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large.”

There were also “neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Gene lived a long, accomplished life, so some of these health issues aren’t surprising to see. It’s just incredibly painful to think of him in that home confused and unsure of what was going on — all while his wife and one dog were dying in another room. Sending love to Gene and Betsy’s family and friends as they continue to mourn this significant loss.

[Image via Letterman/YouTube & DJDM/WENN]