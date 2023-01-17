Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Snowplow Accident!

Jeremy Renner has returned home!

A little over two weeks after the Hawkeye star’s terrifying snow plow accident. For those who don’t know, he was helping neighbors clear snow when the plow began rolling away while he was on the ground. When he tried to climb back in to steer it, the 14,330-lb PistenBully rolled over onto him, causing “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” He was in “critical but stable” condition for days, but now Jeremy has finally been able to leave the hospital.

Related: Jeremy Addresses Fans From Hospital Bed

He tossed off the reveal in a Monday night Twitter reply to a post promoting season two of his Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown. The 51-year-old actor wrote alongside praying hands and heart emojis:

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home”

See (below):

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home ????❤️???? — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Yay, we’re SO glad he’s recovering! What a scary — and PAINFUL — situation to be in… We can’t imagine how amazing it feels to be back within his own four walls. This comes after The Hurt Locker star shared snowy pics of his Nevada home on his Instagram story last Thursday, which he captioned:

“Missing my happy place”

The Marvel star went on to advise his neighbors to “stay safe out there” following a recent snowstorm. He added, “It’s a rough ride over the pass” — Truly a hero both on AND off screen! See (below):

Thoughts on Renner’s return home, Perezcious readers? Share your support in the comments down below!

[Image via Jeremy Renner/Instagram]