Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi Sweetheart Reveals She Suffered ‘Devastating’ Miscarriage Before Getting Engaged To Justin May

Sammi Sweetheart suffered miscarriage

Sammi Sweetheart experienced a lot of highs and lows this year.

Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation documented the moment her then-boyfriend Justin May got down on one knee and proposed to her. However, before the proposal, Sammi revealed they were no longer expecting after a round of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Oh no!

In a confessional, the reality star explained in tears that her “levels weren’t where they needed to be” and the embryo did not take — resulting in her having a miscarriage. She continued:

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones. Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it’s devastating for me.”

Oof. So heartbreaking. Thankfully, she had Justin by her side through it. He was her rock during that difficult time. And Sammi shared that he was even willing to take a break and try another round of IVF when she was 100 percent ready, adding:

“He’s so positive and uplifting. He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. Even tonight, he’s taking me out for my birthday dinner. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”

Watch the emotional confessional (below):

Little did she know that was more than a birthday dinner!

That night, March 16, Justin set up a surprise party with her family and friends. However, it wasn’t just to celebrate her turning 37. He had something else up his sleeve… a plan to propose! Shortly after the party started, Justin popped the question! And she obviously said yes!

Miscarriages are so tough. We’re glad Sammi had a great support system after what she went through.

And such a positive surprise right after, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram]

Nov 22, 2024 14:05pm PDT

