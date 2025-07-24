Jessica Simpson Shades Ex Nick Lachey By Explaining What She DOESN'T Want In Next Boyfriend!

Got A Tip?

Jessica Simpson Shading Ex Nick Lachey By Explaining What She DOESN'T Want In Next Boyfriend??

Jessica Simpson isn’t looking to repeat dating mistakes now that she’s single again.

The Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 singer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends and dished on her dating deal breakers. The blonde bombshell explained:

“My type of person is a one-of-a-kind. I don’t have like, a look or anything like that. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego.”

Oooooooh, is girl shading her ex-husband Nick Lachey?? That “ego” comment definitely will stick out for any longtime fans. She added:

“It’s hard to find but I feel like it’s out there, and I don’t need somebody to be supportive of me all the time. I feel like the independence I have right now, if I can have that and give to someone else, that would be cool.”

Jessica’s tumultuous relationship with the Love Is Blind host was well-documented on their iconic reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica in the mid 2000s. Throughout the show, Nick had a difficult time dealing with Jessica’s success… Like, to a resentful degree. Thank goodness she got out of that relationship!

Related: Jennifer Lopez Gets ‘Naughty’ Admitting She ‘Likes It Hard’ In The Bedroom!

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, she wrote:

“[Nick and I] really got crushed by the media and by ourselves. I respect Nick very much. I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun. He knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick’s very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young … We were not one of those couples that screamed at each other, let whatever fly out of our mouths, and then make mad, passionate love. We would yell at each other, and then he would go out of town and not answer his phone.”

Yeesh!

Elsewhere in her interview, the 44-year-old revealed something else she doesn’t want. She’s NOT looking to get married again after splitting from second husband Eric Johnson earlier this year. She IS, however, “very passionate” and has “a lot to give.” She also wants her next BF to be “a very good kisser.” The Dukes of Hazzard star added:

“See, that’s like the most intimate thing. Grab my face and pull me in! Can you tell I need it?”

You can see more from her interview (below):

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC & Bravo/YouTube, & WENN]

Jul 24, 2025

