Jessica Simpson Fits Into Newlyweds-Era Skirt She Wore 20 YEARS AGO!

Jessica Simpson’s still got it!

The singer just slid into a skirt she originally wore nearly 20 years ago — and it looks just as good as it did the first time!! Last week, the 41-year-old rocked a black Gucci skirt, white top, and black blazer for an Instagram pic, and the designer skirt has history!

She captioned the picture:

“Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn. (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN”

LOLz!

Related: Jessica Simpson Fans Worry About Her ‘Slurred Speech’ In New Video

Stylist Rachel Zoe did since she happily responded:

“OMG YES!!!”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Stunning!

The actress first wore the piece as a guest on The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn. At the time, she and then-husband Nick Lachey were promoting their MTV docu-series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica which ran for three seasons. They eventually filed for divorce in 2005. You can check out one clip from the late-night show with the former couple (below).

It’s hard to tell if she’s wearing the exact skirt in that clip, but either way, it still looks amazing on her today!! Reactions?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Nikki Nelson]