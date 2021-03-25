Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Dead At 80 Years Old

We’re absolutely devastated to report that Jessica Walter has passed away.

According to reports, the Arrested Development star died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday at 80 years old.

The New York native’s daughter Brooke Bowman confirmed the sad news in a statement to ET, telling the outlet:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”



After the news broke, countless fans took to social media to mourn the beloved star. Tony Hale, who played one of Walter’s sons on Arrested Development, was quick to pay tribute to the late actress as well, writing on Twitter:

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Our hearts go out to Walter’s family at this time. Celebrate the actress’ legendary career by watching a clip of her most hilarious moments as Lucille Bluth (below).

RIP to a legend.

