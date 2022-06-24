Jessie James Decker Reveals She's Struggling With Depression & Body Image In Raw Emotional Post

Jessie James Decker has really opened up to reveal her battle with anxiety, depression, and perhaps most surprisingly — body image.

The country singer may seem all too cool on the surface, but she shared in an emotional post on Instagram Thursday that she has been struggling to keep a level head on her shoulders. She revealed:

“I have struggled the last couple of years. It’s up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows.”

You never really know what someone’s going through in private, especially in our age of social media — where everyone has learned to put on a flawless façade, sometimes with actual filters. Jessie explained that impossibly perfect appearance is part of the reason she decided to share her story:

“The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles. I have always felt the duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl.”

So many can relate to that story!

The country star didn’t forget to mention some of the blessings in her life, as she added:

“I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband.”

The 34-year-old married former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker in 2013, with whom she shares three children, Vivianne, Eric, and Forrest.

She’s also been blessed with (and worked hard for) the kind of body that gives her followers fitspiration — but the fitness regimen doesn’t actually come from a totally healthy place. She revealed part of the reason she’s experiencing depression has to do with how she views her body:

“I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have. I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it’s a cycle that just gets worse again.”

It’s tough enough struggling with these feelings for most folks — imagine being in the spotlight where everyone can comment on your appearance!

It’s also worth noting that this is not the first time Jessie has openly admitted to her struggle with the toxic side of social media, as she revealed in a since deleted July 2021 post:

“It doesn’t feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart.”

So sad.

And it seems like the issues just keep building as Jessie further explained in her Thursday post that she finds it difficult to strike a balance between venturing beyond the music industry while still being taken seriously as an artist:

“I’m constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I’m not just a TV personality or an influencer because that has outshined my music. As a woman in 2022, I don’t understand why I can’t have a family, publish books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer, and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously just because I’ve chosen to dream big.”

That’s a valid point… Why shouldn’t she have it all?

The Eric & Jessie star then added that she had to navigate some private family issues a couple years ago which still affects her “tremendously.” She could of course be referring to her ongoing issues with her brother, John James, though it’s not confirmed. She explained that during the issues, a hate page on Reddit developed which would rip her apart “constantly on a daily basis.” So much to deal with! She explained that all the hate sometimes makes her “consider quitting everything and disappear.”

We hear you on that!

Finally, she revealed that getting COVID and having to cancel shows made her feel like she “let so many people down” — and that it sent her “down a spiral of depression.” Poor girl has so much on her plate.

But ultimately, she concluded her message on a hopeful note with a message directly to her fans:

“I know I’m not alone. And I wanted you to know that you’re not alone too. I’m working through it and navigating daily on how to heal.”

See the full post (below):

