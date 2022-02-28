Jill Duggar Announces Pregnancy Just Months After Devastating Miscarriage: 'Been Keeping A Little Secret'

Some good news for the Duggar family.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard are officially expecting another little one. The couple, who currently share Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, sadly suffered a miscarriage last October, so this pregnancy is emotional for many reasons. Addressing the loss of their child who they named River Bliss Dillard, the parents shared in a statement via their website on Sunday:

“We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.”

Prayers answered.

Related: Jill Duggar Shares Gratitude For ‘Good Community’ During ‘Difficult Times’ Following Josh’s Arrest

While the 30-year-old decided to spend much of this pregnancy in secret, the Counting On alum is ready to start bringing fans along for the ride. And the perfect way to do that is to share her due date; the former reality stars continued:

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

For those that don’t know, “rainbow baby” is a term for a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or the death of an infant from natural causes. Along with the statement, the TLC star uploaded some adorable family photos showing off her happy kids and her baby bump! Take a look:

Photographer Monique Serra also uploaded a sweet behind-the-scenes montage!

It’s so great to see them all so excited to welcome their rainbow baby!

Related: Olivia Munn Gushes Over Adorable Photo Of John Mulaney & Baby Malcolm On SNL Set!

Last year, the 19 Kids and Counting alum was very open about her miscarriage in a candid video shared on social media that chronicled her pregnancy journey. It included everything from finding out she was pregnant to telling the boys that they would be big brothers. They were so excited to step into their new roles, she recalled in a blog post:

“They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born.”

Tragically, everything changed in the blink of an eye, the momma continued:

“However, a few days later we started miscarrying. Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard.”

You can hear more about their journey here:

The Dillards have spent the last few months grieving in private as they worked to get back into “some normal rhythms.” Things are about to get hectic again, but thankfully for a good reason this time! Many congrats to the growing family!

[Image via Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram]