Olivia Munn Gushes Over Adorable Photo Of John Mulaney & Baby Malcolm On SNL Set!

Supportive AF!

On Sunday, Olivia Munn showed fans what happened behind the scenes of her beau John Mulaney’s Saturday Night Live gig! The series of photos captured some adorable moments the family will surely remember for years to come!! First, the 41-year-old posed in front of a monitor which displayed an SNL promo shot of John and their 3-month-old son Malcolm. She simply mused:

“Proud of my guys.”

Aww!! Even with her mask on, you can tell how happy she is. Love that!!

The X-Men: Apocalypse alum added a photo of the same promotional picture in her IG Story along with a heart emoji. The momma then uploaded her “favorite photo” of all time, and it’s a keeper! John and his mini-me wearing stylish suits while embracing in what appears to be a dressing room. Hilariously, Malcolm looks a little less than pleased to be there, but Olivia teases:

“Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon. Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard.”

LOLz!!! Take a look at the funny snapshot!

Too cute! How special that the family got to celebrate John’s return to SNL together! Thoughts?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube & Olivia Munn/Instagram]