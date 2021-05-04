Jill Duggar Dillard Shares Gratitude For ‘Good Community’ During ‘Difficult Times’ Following Josh's Arrest

Jill Duggar Dillard is no stranger to family scandals… After a contentious upbringing and traumatic past with her bother Josh Duggar, the former 19 Kids and Counting star expressed her gratitude for finding “good community” in the wake of her eldest sibling’s arrest for child porn charges.

Writing to social media followers on Instagram Sunday, the 29-year-old shared a snapshot of a Starbucks coffee cup while musing:

“We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is! I think I’ve brought this up before, but I’ve literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer … people to do life with and so much more.”

Just maybe not 19 siblings, LOLz! Jill recently admitted she and her hubby Derick Dillard haven’t seen her big fam in years in order to “prioritize our mental and emotional health.” She also told Us Weekly the Duggar family home contains a “lot of triggers,” so that’s why the couple has avoided the reality TV hotspot.

Turning to her faith and friends amid the COVID pandemic and now the unexpected detainment of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s firstborn, the TLC alum continued:

“I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it’s in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!”

This last week has definitely been a test for the Duggar family! Since Josh’s arrest on Thursday in Arkansas, he has plead not guilty to receiving and possessing child porn. He’s currently in jail without bail and awaits a trail set for July 6. If found guilty, he faces 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 fines for both charges. Not to mention, the potential convict is expecting his seventh child with wife Anna Duggar, news the couple announced just before the scandal broke out.

Worse, this arrest comes six years after the 33-year-old admitted to molesting multiple girls as a teenager, including his sister Jill! So, you can see why community outside of her family might be so important…

Before Josh’s charges were officially announced, Jill and her husband told Us they were “very sad” to learn of the arrest. We imagine that might be an understatement as these alleged actions show the brother has yet to truly change his alleged ways (if convicted, of course). Good thing she’s got a “growing list” of people to lean on for support!!

