Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Haven't Visited The Duggar Family Home In A 'Couple Years'

Jill Duggar Dillard has been socially distancing herself from her big family long before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum confessed she hasn’t been to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s place, which fans know as “the big house,” in a couple of years, because, well, Jill’s fam can be a bit much.

The revelation was made during a YouTube Q&A on Sunday, where the reality star explained to fans:

“We haven’t actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once, like, to check the mail.”

The 29-year-old mother shared that her and hubby Derick Dillard’s tolerance for the Duggar clan was especially low this “season of life” because of the COVID-19 crisis, adding:

“[In] this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental, emotional health and all of that. Our threshold—we like to call it—is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us, with a lot going on in our own lives.”

For his part, Derick elaborated:

“There’s a lot of triggers there.”

But it’s not only about triggers. The couple admitted that the “restrictions” of the pandemic also contributed to their reclusiveness, with Jill noting:

“COVID just makes it a lot harder right now, with trying to keep our circles smaller and everything. We’d like for it not to stay that way, but that’s where we are right now.”

Sounds like things haven’t changed much for the wayward Duggars over the past few months. In October 2020, Jill confessed there was some “distancing” going on between her and the brood, telling fans:

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Later that month, Jill explained to People why she left the spinoff Counting On in 2017, spilling:

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us.”

Clearly, Jill and her family don’t see eye-to-eye about everything. Still, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree: Jill and Derick may be more laid back than other family members, but the pair are still openly, proudly anti-gay marriage and view homosexuality as “sinful” — which is triggering for us.

