Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Reveals REAL Reason The Family Marries Young!

Derick Dillard is telling it like it is!

The Counting On alum got uncharacteristically NSFW(-ish) in response to a follower who asked why the infamous Duggar family marries at such a young age — a question the conservative family undoubtedly gets asked all the time.

The question came up after Derick’s wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, posted a pic of her new hoop nose ring (aww, she’s finally getting to have a rebellious teen phase!).

Unfazed by Jill’s new bling, the fan had other Duggar-related items on the agenda: specifically, the fact that Jill’s 18-year-old brother, Justin Duggar, got engaged to his 19-year-old girlfriend Claire Spivey just two months after announcing their courtship.

Related: Jill Wasn’t Paid For Counting On — Daddy Jim Bob Took It All!

The concerned fan wrote:

“Why do you guys rush to marry life… He’s a kid and Claire too!!!”

Although Jill didn’t respond to the inquiry, Derick was happy to give a candid response, writing:

“Because we want to have sex.”

Well, at least he’s honest!

Yes, the whole thing about the draconian religious practice of forbidding sex outside of marriage is you wind up with teenagers marrying the first person they feel like they’re ready to let into their bed — leading to a LOT of unhappy marriages. (Also, strangely, a lot of teens trying anal sex — the devil’s loophole.)

The comment earned hundreds of likes and replies from fans, with one writing:

“best answer ever!!”

Jill even joined in on the fun, joking:

“And you’re more popular than me babe.”

This isn’t the first time the parents-of-two have brought up the topic of sex. Jill actually wrote a blog post about how important the act of love-making was for keeping the “fire” alive in a marriage. She wrote in part:

“Have sex often! You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol).”

While Jill and Derick remain as close as ever, the 29-year-old has been distancing herself from her famous family after her exit from their TLC empire caused an “uproar.”

She previously explained:

“I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point. But I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are hoping Jill and Derick will come around. They said of their strained relationship:

“Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

Unfortunately while the couple have distanced themselves somewhat from the more conservative Duggars, they aren’t exactly progressive heroes or anything. We should note, the couple believes that sex they’re so excited about should only be between a man and a woman.

After sharing an IG pic that included a copy of the Kama Sutra last year, they clarified to their fans:

“We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married).”

Yeah. Ick. Guess when you’re living THAT far in the past, even a step forward is still nowhere near “woke.”

[Image via Jill Dillard/Instagram]