What Ben Affleck Was Really Doing At Tiffany & Co. Will SHOCK You!

Sounds like Ben Affleck wasn’t on the hunt for a wedding ring this weekend… but he was doing a scavenger hunt??

We know, not what you were expecting!

That’s what an E! News source is saying, at least, after photos of the Batman actor browsing rings at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, El Lay sparked major wedding speculation between him and his flame Jennifer Lopez! The pics, published by Page Six on Monday, depicted the Good Will Hunting star alongside his momma Christopher Anne Boldt and 9-year-old son Samuel. Just the people you might bring with you when picking out such an important rock!

Related: Is Ben Affleck A Better Boyfriend This Time Around? Here’s One Piece Of Evidence That Says YES!

As it turns out, there was a game at play, with one insider dishing:

“They split into teams with his daughters [Violet and Seraphina] on one team and Ben, Sam and his mom on the other. They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list.”

Maybe that “something” was a ring?? In all seriousness, this was not the explanation we thought we’d be hearing after those engagement rumors started spreading online, but apparently, scavenger hunts are this family’s go-to activity. The confidant added:

“They all had fun and got into the game. It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together.”

Don’t let this news get you down, Bennifer stans! According to Us Weekly, the duo could be making their love official soon! Given their complicated past (the performers were engaged from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their wedding), they’re supposedly taking things slow for the moment, but talks are happening. A source for the outlet revealed the couple are “seriously talking about getting married,” elaborating:

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time.”

Since the 49-year-old has always considered Jenny From The Block the “one that got away,” he’s apparently “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

So maybe there really was a secret agenda at Tiffany’s after all? You know, even if it was just a quick trip to check out the inventory and see what’s trendy these days? It has been a while since he popped the question — first to J.Lo, then to Jennifer Garner (with whom he shares three kids).

Related: Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Dated For At Least Two Months Before Going Public!

The Argo producer has a lot to live up to with his ring pick, too, given he chose such a stunning piece of bling the first time around. After meeting on the set of their film Gigli, Ben proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring designed by Harry Winston.

While fans can hope to see a shiny rock in this couple’s future, they may not get to witness a “big lavish wedding.” A confidant hinted that the lovers are “considering eloping” this time around. Makes sense given how the “excessive media attention” they received ahead of their original wedding was a big reason the event got called off. But, c’mon, these two are about the most “lavish” Hollywood elites we can think of right now! They do not do things small — not even going Instagram official! Would they really skip out on a chance to throw such a fun party??

We’re not sure., but seeing as they’re not so great at keeping a low profile, we bet even if they did elope, news would spread quickly. So might as well just have that wedding! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you buying the scavenger hunt claims? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brian To/MEGA/WENN]