Jimmy Kimmel's Cousin Warns There Are MORE 'Bombshells' To Come -- Even After ABC Suspension Lifted? He Says Staff 'Know Too Much'

Uh, Cousin Sal, this isn’t comforting at all!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is finally returning to our screens on Tuesday! Last week, the late-night show was dramatically pulled from the air over Jimmy Kimmel‘s comments surrounding Charlie Kirk‘s death. Hollywood and beyond have been fighting for the show to return — and it worked! However, are they out of the woods yet? Or is there more to come?

In Monday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast — which was recorded and published before ABC lifted the suspension — Sal Iacono, who often makes an appearance as the humorous “Cousin Sal” in the show, dropped a bomb! When asked about the controversy, he said:

“I wish I could say anything. There are a couple of bombshells still there.”

“A couple” of ’em? More than just the suspension? What is he referring to??

Sal, who’s also a writer on the show, insisted he was “feeling good” despite the drama:

“We’re going to be all right. Everything’s going to be just fine.”

He also insisted Jimmy would be “fine” with “whatever he wants to do” next in his career, teasing:

“Hey, listen, he might just want to be a pop-up chef and start making barbecue around the South Bay area. He’ll do a great job. That’s all I have to say right now.”

Obviously, Jimmy doesn’t need a new career path — yet, anyway. Who knows if he’ll want to stay with ABC for long after this. But he is coming back and will have a lot more to say on the matter, we bet, later this week. So, good news!

But that’s not all!

Sal ended the conversation on a really odd note! He dished:

“I can’t really say anything. You and I know too much. It’s very emotional.”

He then vaguely repeated himself, saying:

“Not only our cousin, but all the people working for the show, and, it’s better if we’re not talking about this in any way.”

Ummmm….

Did he just mean, like, he couldn’t talk about it because legally he probably signed an NDA? Or was he alluding to something far worse?? We know the staff is already on edge, so this kind of comment is wild… If we were conspiracy theorists, we’d be going crazy over that line!

Maybe he meant nothing strange about it. After all, the show’s now coming back. Problem solved? Eh, well, let’s just say it’s an eerie comment to make — while also claiming there are several “bombshells” yet to be uncovered! Hmm…

Listen (below):

What do y’all think? Is this old news now that the show’s returning? Or could there be more to the story? Sound OFF in the comments!

