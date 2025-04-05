Jinger Duggar Responds Beautifully To Cruel Rumor About Her Children's Faces!

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is clearing the air about her children.

In case you’re not aware, the 19 Kids and Counting alum is very strict about never showing her children’s faces on social media. With her 6-year-old daughters Evangeline and Felicity Nicole, as well as her newest, 1-month-old Finnegan, she makes sure to protect them from the spotlight. Makes sense, considering from everything we’ve heard she’s only a celebrity because her dad wanted to make some money off his kids — not something most of the Duggar girls are likely to repeat.

But sadly, people just can’t accept that without explanation — and a few started some cruel rumors about the little ones.

For a while there’s been speculation that maybe Felicity or Evangeline have Down syndrome, and THAT’S why she doesn’t show their faces. Wow. For some people the truth can never be simple, it always has to be some secret, doesn’t it? Well, Jinger is finally responding to that rumor. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, during a Q&A, a follower asked:

“Show us your girls. Is one disabled in some way?”

Jinger had the classiest answer to such a rude comment, though! She took the time to explain her thinking, writing:

“I’ve never answered this question but sadly it’s been a rumor for years. This is actually why we don’t show our children’s faces and choose to give them privacy. 1. people demand to see them. 2. we don’t want to subject our kids to how cruel some people can be in their judgments. It’s honestly just sad to see these comments come in.”

The 31-year-old went on to confirm none of her children are disabled — but even if they WERE, it wouldn’t change anything. She said:

“We have been blessed with 3 healthy children. But even if God had chosen to give us a child with a medical condition, that would in NO WAY change the way we share them on socials. Every life is precious and a gift from God!”

What a graceful answer to a dumbass question. See the full post (below):

We love this response! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

