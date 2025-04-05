Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jinger Duggar Responds Beautifully To Cruel Rumor About Her Children's Faces! Justin Bieber 'Manic, Not Sleeping, Hardly Eating' -- & Hailey's Asking Friends To Pray, Says Church Insider Hailey Bieber RESPONDS To Claims She Unfollowed Justin Over 'Jezebel' Controversy Justin Bieber Seemingly Refers To Hailey As A 'Jezebel' -- So She Unfollows Him On Instagram!  What MGK Did To Get Back In Good Graces Of Megan Fox Before Daughter's Birth  Family Feud Contestant Accused Of Abusing His Catholic School Students Going YEARS Back Justin & Hailey Bieber Having MAJOR Disagreement Over Religion! It Started When Baby Jack Was Born, Says Insider... OJ Simpson’s Estate Turned Down Kim Kardashian's $15,000 Offer For Her Father’s Bible! Here’s Why! Hailey Bieber BLASTS 'Pastors & Preachers' In Fiery Post Amid Justin Drama! Are They Done With Churches?? Justin Bieber Drops Message About People Who ‘Talk S**t’ Amid Concerning Posts -- Comparing Himself To Jesus?? YouTuber Andrew Cross Dead At 36 -- Family Took 'Desert Drifter' Off Life Support A Month After ‘Severe Brain Injury’ Justin Baldoni's Former Staffers Call Him Out For 'Inappropriate' Workplace Culture, 'Toxic Positivity', & Exploiting The Terminally Ill!

The Duggars

Jinger Duggar Responds Beautifully To Cruel Rumor About Her Children's Faces!

Jinger Duggar Responds Beautifully To Cruel Rumor About Her Children's Faces!

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is clearing the air about her children.

In case you’re not aware, the 19 Kids and Counting alum is very strict about never showing her children’s faces on social media. With her 6-year-old daughters Evangeline and Felicity Nicole, as well as her newest, 1-month-old Finnegan, she makes sure to protect them from the spotlight. Makes sense, considering from everything we’ve heard she’s only a celebrity because her dad wanted to make some money off his kids — not something most of the Duggar girls are likely to repeat.

But sadly, people just can’t accept that without explanation — and a few started some cruel rumors about the little ones.

Related: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth!

For a while there’s been speculation that maybe Felicity or Evangeline have Down syndrome, and THAT’S why she doesn’t show their faces. Wow. For some people the truth can never be simple, it always has to be some secret, doesn’t it? Well, Jinger is finally responding to that rumor. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, during a Q&A, a follower asked:

“Show us your girls. Is one disabled in some way?”

Jinger had the classiest answer to such a rude comment, though! She took the time to explain her thinking, writing:

“I’ve never answered this question but sadly it’s been a rumor for years. This is actually why we don’t show our children’s faces and choose to give them privacy. 1. people demand to see them. 2. we don’t want to subject our kids to how cruel some people can be in their judgments. It’s honestly just sad to see these comments come in.”

The 31-year-old went on to confirm none of her children are disabled — but even if they WERE, it wouldn’t change anything. She said:

“We have been blessed with 3 healthy children. But even if God had chosen to give us a child with a medical condition, that would in NO WAY change the way we share them on socials. Every life is precious and a gift from God!”

What a graceful answer to a dumbass question. See the full post (below):

jinger duggar response to cruel rumor about children
(c) Jinger Duggar Vuolo/Instagram

We love this response! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jinger Duggar Vuolo/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 04, 2025 17:30pm PDT

Share This