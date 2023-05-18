Joe Alwyn Feels 'Distraught & Slighted' -- Taylor Swift Told Him She & Matty Healy Were Just 'Friends'

Add Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend to the list of Matty Healy haters!

Joe Alwyn is definitely regretting being so chill about Taylor and Matty’s budding friendship while they were still in a relationship — because The 1975 frontman swooped in and stole his girl! As Perezcious readers know, pretty quickly after Taylor and Joe called off their relationship in April, she linked up with the Chocolate singer, and they’ve been turning heads ever since.

Due to the shocking nature of the split and the speed with which the artist found someone new, fans have wondered if Matty somehow wiggled his way into the Bad Blood performer’s heart before she was a single lady. While a source is now denying rumors of “overlap” in the relationships, they aren’t exactly making the Cats alum out to be innocent.

According to a DailyMail.com insider on Thursday, the English actor is feeling “distraught and slighted” by the songwriter’s new romance because he was told they were just “friends.” Oof.

Per an insider with knowledge about the situation, Joe is unhappy the Love Story vocalist has moved on so quickly, especially since he put his “trust in her” when she told him that she and the other musician were merely buddies. Apparently, the artists began to hang out a lot while collaborating during the final stages of Taylor and Joe’s romance. The confidant explained:

“Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

Despite the new lovebirds’ obvious chemistry now, Joe wasn’t worried about Matty at the time because he had confidence and trust in his girlfriend, the source continued:

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

Jeez. Gotta be rough to look back now and wonder “what if…”

It’s not hard to track how Taylor and Matty went from friends to lovers in the blink of an eye — looking back, they were quite obvious about it! In November, Matty described T-Swift as “amazing” while revealing they’d worked together on her album Midnights. (This wasn’t a surprise to Joe, he was in full support of it, the insider noted.) Two months later, the Grammy winner gave an impromptu performance during one of the band’s concerts in London, performing an acoustic set, including her hit Anti-Hero. Matty’s momma Denise Welch even snapped a selfie with the pop star for Twitter, so the Shake It Off vocalist was definitely getting to know the whole Healy gang.

But, again, no one saw the sparks flying between the two because Joe was still in the picture — at least publicly. There have been reports the pair, who were together for six years, broke up months before the news leaked. Regardless, Matty just kind of snuck his way back into the scene with the 33-year-old!

As you may remember, Matty and Taylor had a bit of a fling when they first met years ago. So, it makes sense why she’d be so adamant about just being “friends” with him around Joe. The duo first sparked dating rumors in 2014 when Taylor attended a concert with Selena Gomez, but it never really went anywhere. While addressing their relationship this time around, a source previously told The Sun:

“She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

They continued:

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

As we know by now, they have been spending as much time as possible together — even to the displeasure of TayTay’s diehard fans! No wonder Joe’s feeling salty by all this! It’s hard enough to break up in the spotlight. Now he has to watch Taylor fall in love with her so-called “friend.” Sucks! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

