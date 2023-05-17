Taylor Swift Fans Write Open Letter BEGGING Her To Address Matty Healy Controversy!

Taylor Swift fans are demanding change!

Ever since the singer started sparking romance rumors with The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy, many fans have been left distraught over the relationship, specifically because of her new Lover’s problematic past. Earlier this week, fans dug up a recent podcast that was deemed so inappropriate, Apple Music and Spotify removed it from their platforms. On The Adam Friedland Show three months ago, Matty and the co-hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen criticized Ice Spice, calling her “one of the Inuit Spice Girls,” a “chubby Chinese lady,” and “a f**king Eskimo” while mocking various accents. The musician also laughed about masturbating to Black women being “brutalized.” Disgusting AF.

There have been many more instances of alleged antisemitism and bigotry resurfacing online, as well. Way too much to list here! That’s really saying something… and this is the kind of man T-Swift has dubbed her new muse! Kinda concerning, don’t ya think?? These fans certainly think so!

Amid declarations to boycott the Midnights artist during this fling, a group of Swifties got together and penned an open letter to their idol, begging her to address her new boyfriend’s controversy. Alongside the hashtag #SpeakUpNow on Wednesday, they wrote:

“Dear Taylor, As concerned fans, we are writing to express our disappointment regarding recent events. You’ve been recently seen with and have welcomed to your stage Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975. He has been involved in acts and controversies that deeply trouble us.”

Briefly referencing many of his scandals, they continued:

“From engaging in racist remarks, making offensive jokes, and admitting to watching degrading pornography in which people of color are being humiliated and assaulted, his actions contribute to the perpetuation of hate, stereotypes, and objectification, which targets and hurts some people from the Jewish, Black, Chinese, Hawaiian, Inuit, LGBTQ+ communities, as well as women. While individuals have the right to make their own choices and form relationships, we believe that it is essential for those in the public eye to take a stand against discrimination and hold themselves and their associates accountable.”

Acknowledging Taylor’s dominance in the music and entertainment industries, the post added:

“Your voice holds tremendous power and right now your silence is palpable. This silence sends a message of indifference, particularly to the fans who have supported you. Racism, anti-Semitism, and any form of discrimination have no place in our society. As fans, we believe in the power to inspire positive change, promote inclusivity, and educate others. Staying silent about actions that perpetuate hatred and contribute to systemic oppression undermines the progress that was made towards equality and understanding. We urge you to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self-reflection. True change requires more than a simple apology; it necessitates a commitment to education, unlearning harmful beliefs, and actively dismantling systems of oppression that perpetuate racism and discrimination.”

Providing examples of how to truly make amends for her intimate association with the Chocolate vocalist, fans suggested:

“Open dialogue with the communities affected by these actions is crucial. Listen to their experiences, learn from their perspectives, and amplify their voices. Seek guidance from organizations and individuals who have dedicated their lives to combating racism, anti-Semitism, and other forms of bigotry. We believe in the capacity for growth and transformation. By acknowledging this letter, demonstrating genuine remorse, and committing to personal growth and education, you have the opportunity to make amends and contribute positively to society. Use your platforms responsibly and intentionally. Advocate for inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and promote empathy and understanding. Challenge harmful ideologies and inspire your followers to join you in creating a more just and equitable world. Change takes time, but we hope to see you actively engage in this process of personal and social transformation. Let this be the turning point where you become a force for positive change and a catalyst for healing. Sincerely,

Your fans”

Whoa!

A very well-written letter! Clearly, Taylor’s fans have high standards for her, so it’ll be very interesting to see how she reacts to this. So far, she has not addressed the controversy — and Matty hasn’t either, for that matter. While the original letter has since been deleted, here is a portion (below):

@taylorswift13 please #SpeakUpNow

the guy you are rumored to be dating is disgusting. this is affecting everyone in your fandom, especially after you brand yourself as an advocate and ally and then choose to be around him. pic.twitter.com/OQ7LdeUi1Z — B ???? speak up now (@alltwtmv) May 17, 2023

What do you think about this? Does Taylor owe her fans an explanation or apology? Let us know (below)!

