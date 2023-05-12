Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted HOLDING HANDS On Date Night!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy aren’t shying away from their romance!

On Thursday night, the new couple was spotted showing off lots of PDA in New York City! The pair enjoyed a romantic double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at the hot spot Casa Cipriani — and their interaction seemed to confirm they’re the real deal! In photos captured by eyewitnesses, the Anti-Hero artist looked cute in a green and yellow DÔEN Sofia dress with velvet Mary Janes while The 1975 frontman sported a handsome suit.

Per a Page Six insider, they were spotted “kissing” while “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge.” Neither of them had ordered any food — they didn’t have time for it amid all the “cuddling and kissing” they were getting up to! Along with their friends, “security was around them.” Once they were spotted by some fans, they left the restaurant while “holding hands.” They then tried covering themselves up under an umbrella to maintain some privacy, but they didn’t shield themselves in time. Several pics of their date night were snapped — ch-ch-check them out (below)!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

Taylor Swift foi vista de mãos dadas com Matt Healy em um restaurante. Ela também estava acompanhada de Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/cOxwphMcrB — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) May 11, 2023

Whoa! Guess all the rumors were true!

Earlier this month, sources told The Sun the musicians are “madly in love” after dating for less than two months. This comes right after news broke that the songwriter split from her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Last weekend, Taylor and Matty were spotted in Nashville, where he attended all three nights of her Eras Tour before heading to her condo. Seems like things are getting more and more serious by the day! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tonight Show/NME/YouTube]