Ariana Madix Reveals She LIED For Tom Sandoval About His 'Miami Girl' Affair -- For YEARS!

Sorry (not sorry), Tom Sandoval — but Ariana Madix is finally telling the truth about what went down between her ex and “Miami girl!”

For those who don’t know, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute accused him of also cheating on Ariana at the start of their relationship with a woman called “Miami girl” — whose real name was revealed to be Annemarie Kunkel — during a boys’ trip to Miami, Florida, in Season 3. When the former SUR waitress flew the woman out to confront Sandoval at the restaurant, he denied anything happened between them. Ariana even insisted the infidelity rumors were not true!

For years, she continued to defend her then-boyfriend against the speculation he hooked up with Annemarie. But now the 37-year-old is no longer covering up for Sandoval! She came clean on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing that the two did, in fact, sleep with each other! Whoa!

Wonder how Kristen feels about this now, considering she was portrayed as the ex who couldn’t move on and wanted to ruin their relationship back then. So why did Ariana keep the 40-year-old’s tryst a secret for so long? She explained to host Andy Cohen:

“They slept together. It was before he and I were exclusive, and I didn’t want people to think the worst about the man I was planning to spend the rest of my life with. So I defended him.”

Wow. She really was ride or die for Sandoval, enough to lie about what really happened for years. But clearly, she refuses to defend him now after his and Raquel Leviss‘ betrayal! You can ch-ch-check out her WWHL confession about “Miami girl” (below):

As we mentioned before, the restaurant owner repeatedly denied the allegations — but he also finally owned up to sleeping with “Miami girl” on the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. During a sit-down conversation with Scheana Shay on Wednesday’s episode, he admitted to lying this whole time about his infidelity, adding:

“Ariana has always known the truth about that.”

Scheana then asked Sandoval:

“So other than Miami girl, this is the first time you ever cheated on Ariana?”

He owned up to cheating on her “one other time.” When Scheana pressed if it was with “just a random person,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman revealed:

“Yeah. Well, no. It’s not fair. I’m not going into it.”

Of course, Sandoval kept his mouth shut on the identity of the third woman. But Ariana shared on WWHL that she has a “guess” on who the mystery person could be, noting:

“She’s not in the show universe.”

So for those wondering whether or not the rumors that Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Billie Lee were true, here’s your answer! She’s supposedly not the culprit — considering she is part of the VPR universe. Unless, you know, Sandoval is lying about only cheating with three people, which… we’d be shocked, frankly! Clutching our pearls and everything.

So now we cannot help but wonder who else it could have been then?! Reactions to Ariana’s confession, Perezcious readers? Do you think she should have told the truth about “Miami girl” a long time ago? Sound OFF in the comments below!

