Joe Exotic’s 22-Year Prison Sentence To Be Reconsidered & Likely SHORTENED!

Is the Tiger King about to be uncaged?!

It looks like Joe Exotic’s wish might be coming true sooner than anyone thought. The star of Netflix’s quarantine hit, AKA Joseph Maldonado-Passage, just had a huge victory in court.

On Wednesday, the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said they would allow Joe to be re-sentenced for his 2019 conviction involving a murder-for-hire plot against his archenemy Carole Baskin — meaning he’ll likely get a shorter prison stint! Just what the former zookeeper has been begging for since finding himself behind bars!

Related: Chrissy Teigen Wants Life Back Amid Depression Over Being In ‘Cancel Club’

In 2020, the reality star was sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiring two different men to kill his fellow big cat lover and animal rights activist. The hirings were treated as separate crimes, rather than the same charge, which the appeals court is now citing as a failure of the district court because the actions were a part of the same “ongoing harm” and “common criminal objective.”

Wow! He’s definitely still guilty, but could he be back among his beloved tigers soon? We’ll have to wait to find out more on what his updated sentence will be.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Joe Exotic/Carole Baskin/Instagram]